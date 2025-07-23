The New England Patriots are hoping to take a step forward in 2025 under first year head coach Mike Vrabel, who the team hired early this offseason to replace Jarrod Mayo. Vrabel is currently leading the team through training camp, where all eyes are on rising sophomore quarterback Drake Maye, who was drafted third overall back in 2024.

Maye showed flashes of stardom once he took over as the Patriots' starting quarterback midway through the 2024 season, but it still wasn't enough to keep New England from being among the NFL's cellar dwellers once again.

Recently, Maye spoke bluntly on the toll that has taken on the team's morale heading into next year.

“I think you got guys around here that are tired of losing,” said Maye, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald on X, formerly Twitter.

Maye also spoke on learning the playbook of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has been known to implement some unorthodox sets in years past.

“Yeah, it takes a while to get to master something at the level that some of the (past) guys played at. So I think I’ve got a long way to go. But I think I like where I'm at,” said Maye.

Can the Patriots break through?

While they certainly aren't viewed as contenders, the Patriots are widely expected to take a step forward in 2025 with Vrabel leading the charge and Maye under center.

The Patriots went out and acquired a key weapon to help Maye out in Stefon Diggs earlier this offseason. Diggs is 31 years of age and coming off of a torn ACL injury he sustained last year with the Houston Texans, but still provides elite route-running and veteran experience for a team sorely lacking in both departments at the current moment.

Maye showed glimpses of the astonishing downfield accuracy that made him the number three overall pick last year, but he didn't have a ton of time to make things happen behind New England's relatively weak offensive line, a unit they have also taken strides to address this offseason.

The Patriots are slated to kick off their 2025 season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.