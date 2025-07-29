The New England Patriots collectively held their breath when star cornerback Christian Gonzalez went down with an injury in training camp. The team has since confirmed that he is dealing with a hamstring issue that is not expected to be a long-term problem.

Despite the soft tissue concerns, Gonzalez is still expected to be fully ready by Week 1, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The report did not mention his preseason availability, but fans can expect Gonzalez to miss the team's first couple of exhibition matchups as a precaution.

Gonzalez is coming off a breakthrough 2024 campaign that led many to view him as a premier cornerback in the NFL. The Oregon alum recorded 59 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions on the year. He allowed just 46 receptions on 563 coverage snaps to end the year with an elite 76.0 player grade on Pro Football Focus, ranking in the top 10 percent of all cornerbacks.

Although clearly a generational talent, Gonzalez has raised multiple red flags with his questionable durability. The former first-round pick played just four games as a rookie due to a torn labrum and spent most of his second season playing through nagging ailments. While his new hamstring injury is being depicted as a mere footnote of the offseason, adding yet another injury this early in his career is fairly concerning.

Patriots' cornerback room amid Christian Gonzalez injury

The Patriots appear to be angling to have Gonzalez back by Week 1 for their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which they desperately need. After signing Mike Vrabel as its next head coach, New England invested heavily in its defense, particularly shoring up the secondary.

The team signed another star cornerback in Carlton Davis III in free agency to form one of the league's best defensive back duos. Assuming Gonzalez can make it through another year free of injury, the tandem will be difficult to top as the best in the NFL.

If Gonzalez suffers a setback, nickelback Marcus Jones will likely be forced to shift outside. The Patriots lack depth at cornerback behind their two stars, with undrafted rookie Kobee Minor and 2024 sixth-round pick Marcellas Dial Jr. being their best remaining options.