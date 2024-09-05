After the New England Patriots announced that defensive tackle Christian Barmore was ruled out indefinitely due to blood clots in late July, they’re now fearing the worst: He could miss the entire season, according to ESPN.

“The Patriots are bracing for the possibility that defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who’s on Reserve/Non-Football Injury list while being treated for blood clots, won’t play this season. New England doesn’t want to rush his recovery by any stretch. If he makes it back, great. But the team won’t push it. He’s a long-term asset.”

Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots in late July. The Patriots released the following statement:

“We know Christian is getting tremendous care, and we look forward to his full recovery.”

Barmore signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension with the Patriots in April.

Christian Barmore rejoins teammates in Patriots locker room

Christian Barmore laughed with his teammates in the Patriots locker room 45 minutes before practice on Wednesday, which was a comforting sight for his team. He hadn’t been seen in Gillette Stadium as frequently as before since he was diagnosed with blood clots.

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. says it was a great scene for him and the team, per Masslive.com’s Mark Daniels.

“It’s great to see him in here joking around and stuff. It’s good to see him in good spirits,” Deatrich Wise Jr. said. “It’s a pretty cool thing that he’s able to bounce back from everything that he’s gone through. Just being here with his guys, in my opinion, is the best therapy.”

Barmore spent time at Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai’s locker while speaking to him and Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale.

“It’s good to see him in here. He brings a comical vibe. He’s a funny guy,” Tavai said. “Serious at moments, but you know that his personality is like that. It’s always great to see teammates in here, whether they’re injured or healthy. It’s good to see him walking around… Losing a guy like B-More is a big thing for us.”

“It’s good to have B-More around here and have him in good spirits just knowing he’s not out there with us right now,” Ekuale added. “We want him in good spirits because we know he can’t play when he’s at home, so trying to bring him along and trying to have him around the guys to uplift his spirits, too.”

The Patriots drafted Barmore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.