With the departure of Bill Belichick, the introduction of new head coach Jerod Mayo, and the selection of Drake Maye with the 3rd overall pick in the NFL Draft, the 2024 NFL season is expected to one that ushers in a new era of New England Patriots football. One of the key pieces of this new era was expected to be 25-year-old defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the 8th-highest graded interior defensive lineman in the NFL last year, according to Pro Football Focus, who the Patriots rewarded with a $92 million contract extension back in April.

However, Christian Barmore and the Patriots received troubling news on Sunday, when their budding defensive star was diagnosed with blood clots. The team announced Barmore's condition in a press release, noting that there was no timetable for his return to the field, but right now, it's Barmore's health that is the only thing that matters.

Late Sunday night, Christian Barmore took to social media to offer thanks to Patriots nation and everyone else who had offered their support and prayers for him throughout the day.

For good reason, the Patriots were expecting big things from Christian Barmore this season. After two so-so seasons to begin his career, Barmore broke out last year, notching career highs in tackles (64), tackles for loss (13), QB hits (16), and sacks (8.5).

Patriots have experience with Christian Barmore's condition

In a strange coincidence, Christian Barmore is not the first New England Patriots player has been diagnosed with blood clots. Back in 2019, Patriots offensive line mainstay David Andrews was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism during training camp, and was forced to miss the entire season. At the time he was diagnosed, Andrews didn't even know what blood clots were.

”Specialist comes out and says I have blood clots, I had no idea what that meant,” Andrews said back in March 2020, per Devon Clements of SI.com. ”I told the doctor I needed to get back home to let my dogs out, and from that point on, I knew it was serious. They would not let me leave and I spent five nights there.”

Fortunately, David Andrews returned to the field in 2020 and has since started sixty games in New England. He'll be starting at center once again this year, in what will be his ninth NFL season. Here's hoping that the same can soon be said of Christian Barmore.