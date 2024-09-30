The New England Patriots entered the 2024 NFL season after making some big changes. Most notably, New England is no longer served by legendary head coach Bill Belichick. Thus, while a 1-3 start is not what the team desires, it is understandable. On the bright side, the Patriots got a stout showing from placekicker Joey Slye against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Slye's stellar field goal has drawn a decisive move from the NFL.

The Patriots trailed the 49ers 20-0 with three seconds left in the first half when Joey Slye kicked an impressive team-record 63-yard field goal that put New England on the board. One day later, Slye was “randomly” selected for a PED test, the Patriots kicker revealed on Instagram.

The timing of Slye's test seems to suggest the league wants to make sure his performance was not a fluke.

2024 is Joey Slye's first year with the Patriots. He joined the team after spending three seasons with the Washington Commanders. Before that, he played a season apiece with the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans and began his career with the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

Through the first four games of 2024, Slye holds a field goal percentage of 88.9, an extra-point percentage of 100, has amassed 28 points, and kicked his longest field goal of the season at 63 yards on Sunday. New England will continue to need his efforts as they battle through the rest of the season.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the Patriots is the quarterback position battle. Jacoby Brissett is the team's QB1. However, New England's early struggles have fans questioning if Drake Maye should get a shot. Nevertheless, Jerod Mayo affirmed that the team is going with Brissett going forward on Monday:

“Jacoby is 100% our starter, and that's how we're going to look at this going forward,” Mayo said,

per Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Surely, Brissett and the rest of the Patriots will gain momentum at some point as the early part of the season continues.