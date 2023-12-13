The New England Patriots reportedly decided they will fire head coach Bill Belichick at season's end after the Indianapolis Colts game.

The unthinkable just happened after the New England Patriots' 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany in Week 10. The Patriots reportedly made the decision to fire long-time head coach Bill Belichick after that game.

Patriots insider Tom E. Curran weighed in on the stunning decision on Bill Belichick after the Colts game in Germany, per NBC Sports Boston's Darren Hartwell.

“When they came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made. They were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year there would be a parting of the ways, for a variety of reasons,” Curran revealed.

“You don't fire Bill Belichick during the season. It's just not gonna happen. Additionally, though, he's an asset. He's under contract for another year, which we reported after NFL Media reported there was a long-term extension in place that would keep Bill locked up long-term. It's only through next year, so that would not be an impediment to them changing course, and it had gone too far,” Curran added.

The Patriots insider also felt New England's 21-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 wasn't enough to salvage Bill Belichick's 24-year tenure with the team.

“The Germany game, The Commanders game, the Saints game: all huge marquee games, and there was the Chargers game after that. Just because they won last week in Pittsburgh in prime time, I don't think it quells anything,” Curran concluded.

Is Bill Belichick on his way out at season's end?

Based on Currant's statement, it seems Patriots owner Robert Kraft has reached the end of his rope. New England has won just three of its 13 games through Week 14. Bill Belichick, who helped the Patriots win six Super Bowl titles, finds himself in unfamiliar territory.

If this is indeed Bill Belichick's final hurrah with the Patriots, it was a memorable ride, to say the least.