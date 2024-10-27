The New England Patriots have not had much go right for them so far in the 2024 campaign, and they have a difficult Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets on their hands now. While Drake Maye has looked solid under center through his first two starts for the Patriots, the team may have some drama brewing with pass rusher Josh Uche.

After re-signing with New England on a one-year, $3 million contract over the offseason, Uche hasn't made the desired impact so far this season, racking up just two sacks over seven games despite strictly playing on passing downs. Trade rumors have been swirling around Uche over the past week, and he has been made a healthy scratch for New England in Week 8, indicating that a trade is right around the corner.

Expand Tweet

Josh Uche trade appears to be on horizon after Patriots latest move

The Patriots were hoping Uche could take on a bigger role for the team this season after they traded Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons during training camp, but to this point, that hasn't happened. When Uche isn't sacking the quarterback, he's not providing much else in terms of value to his team, especially for a rebuilding squad in New England. Other playoff contenders have interest in his upside and his cheap deal, though, which has made him a valuable commodity on the trade market.

With Uche being a healthy scratch, it seems likely that he will be getting dealt in the near future, as New England will look to further aid their rebuild by picking up some draft capital for him. This isn't what the Patriots were hoping would happen when the re-signed Uche over the offseason, but they've got a shot to get something in return for him ahead of the trade deadline, and it appears his status will be worth monitoring over the next few days.