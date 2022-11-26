Published November 26, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Julian Edelman is a Patriot for life, though it was almost not the case after he nearly left the New England Patriots back in 2013.

The former Patriots wideout admitted as much in his recent documentary with NFL Films titled “A Football Life.” Edelman revealed that he thought of leaving the team at the time after New England signed Danny Amendola to a five-year, $28.5 million contract, threatening his post as the team’s no. 1 receive at the time.

Amendola was coming off a big season with the St. Louis Rams at the time, recording 63 receptions for 666 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Edelman finished 2012 with 21 receptions for 235 yards and three TDs.

“I was like, ‘F— (Bill) Belichick, f— the Patriots; I hate everyone here. How are you going to do this to me?’ I took a visit to the New York Giants, and they offered me a contract,” Edelman said, adding that he was really “hurt” since he has done everything the team wanted from him, via YardBarker.

“I did everything coach (Belichick) said, gave four years of my life, and then (the Patriots signed Amendola). I’m not going to lie, I was p-ssed off. I was like, ‘Dude, you’re coming to take my keys to the Cadillac? Dog, what’s going on? I’m over here on a minimum deal. This guy’s getting [$28.5 million]?”