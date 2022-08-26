Julian Edelman is still open to coming out of retirement and playing for the New England Patriots … but there’s one big catch: Rob Gronkowski has to join him.

The Patriots icon said as much on Twitter when he joked about being ready to play for New England earlier in the week. Gronk quote-tweeted his post and said, “Do it Jules!! Make a comeback!!”

Edelman agreed to Gronkwski’s suggestion, but he reminded the veteran tight end of his vow to also return should he unretire.

You said if I come back…. Then you’ll come back… 🤔 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 25, 2022

To Rob Gronkowski’s defense, he said it if Julian Edelman would join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After all, Gronk himself vowed to not play for any other team again if he decides to continue his NFL career. The 33-year-old opted to retire this offseason–the second of his career–after much deliberation.

"If Julian [Edelman] signs with the Bucs right now, I'm coming back for a whole other year." — @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/LImZJ9zK79 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 1, 2022

As for Edelman, he knows very well it would be difficult for him to come back, especially two years after deciding to call it a career. He is already 36 years old, and he just admitted recently that part of the reason he chose to retire was because he’s looking old as he watched himself on film. While he’s not closing the door on the possibility, it’s just hard to imagine at this point in time.

“Atrocious. That’s honestly why I retired,” Edelman explained on “The Ryen Russillo” podcast, va Yahoo Sports. “When you start looking old — and it’s not even just the games. It’s the practices, the body language … I wanted to throw up. That’s why I had to retire.”

Regardless of what happens, though, one thing is clear: Edelman is a Patriot for life and will keep on cheering for New England.