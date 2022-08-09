Mac Jones-led Patriots offense looks awful heading into first preseason game

The New England Patriots have high hopes heading into next season. However, things aren’t looking good for the Mac Jones-led team heading into the start of preseason.

The Patriots held practice on Monday ahead of their preseason opener against the New York Giants. According to Patriots reporter Tom E. Curran, the offense looked markedly bad.

“Patriots No. 1 offense today has been distressingly bad,” Curran tweeted. “Run stuffs. Aborted plays. Would-be sacks. Distress lobs into traffic just to get ball out. Beginning to feel it’s less the new offense and more the post-(Dante Scarnecchia) cycle of OL coaches. They are perpetually overwhelmed.”

Another Patriots reporter, Phil Perry, shared a similar report of Monday’s practice. “Patriots defense is running roughshod over the offense,” he noted. “Highlights for that side were ‘sacks’ by Christian Barmore and Matt Judon during a third-down period. Offense looks broken. Can’t protect. Losing 1-on-1s. Blitzes getting through. No run game. Miscommunication on routes.”

At the end of practice, team leader and veteran Patriots center David Andrews held the offense for a moment. He huddled them up and gave a speech to the unit. Andrews addressed the poor practice with the media after practice.

“We’ve got to go in and correct it tomorrow and come out here and have a better day,” Andrews said. “It’s just part of it. It’s ups and downs of training camp. Got to go in and learn from it, see what we can do better and like I said, come out here tomorrow. Can’t let today or any day derail anything in the future.”

The offense has been a point of criticism in the media this offseason, and these reports will obviously do nothing to ease concerns. Nevertheless, the Patriots will play the Giants on Thursday at 7 PM ET in New England.