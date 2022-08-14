New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will never forget the biggest lost of his young career so far, and he is using it as motivation to keep improving his game.

Recently, Jones went viral after a photo plastered on his locker at Gillette Stadium made rounds online. It was spotted during an interview with Lil’Jordan Humphrey, with Brian Hines of SB Nation capturing the interesting tidbit.

Hines revealed that the said photo on Jones’ locker appears to be from their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. It showed the young QB with his head hanging down, and Jones apparently wrote 47-17 on the photo to remind himself of the embarrassing loss they suffered.

The photo in question is from Mac Jones’ locker, which appears to be from the Buffalo playoff game and have the score (47-17) written on it. Daily motivation? https://t.co/wR4nqG4GbV pic.twitter.com/b32sUkJAZ8 — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) August 12, 2022

Patriots fans will certainly love that decor on Mac Jones’ locker. He is already working hard to improve his game, but as everyone knows, he also needs to have that dog mentality and hunger to win at all cost.

If anything, that photo should at least keep his head in the game and make sure he stays motivated when the going gets tough. It won’t always be easy for him and there’s a good chance he’ll find himself struggling, but what’s important is he knows how to bounce back.

There are high expectations on Jones and the Patriots this 2022, especially with the young QB getting a year of experience under his belt and a full preseason to learn Bill Belichick’s schemes better. Hopefully, the progress he has made mentally and physically will be able to translate come Week 1 of the new campaign.