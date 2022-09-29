Mac Jones’ message to Patriots teammates amid mysterious Week 4 status vs. Packers

Mac Jones has one message for his New England Patriots teammates ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers after suffering an ankle injury in Week 3: Don’t count me out.

The Patriots quarterback is participating in game planning and is operating like “he has a chance” to play in Week 4, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported Thursday:

Per sources, Mac Jones is in the facility and participating in game planning. The #Patriots QB has to told multiple teammates to not count him out of this weekend's game at Green Bay, and is still operating as if he has a chance. Practice is scheduled for around 12:35 today. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 29, 2022

Jones reportedly suffered a “severe” high-ankle sprain in his final play of the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Since then, it has been unclear what next steps Jones and the Patriots would take in the recovery process. The ankle injury Jones suffered would cause many to have surgery and miss multiple weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday. Jones sought a second opinion on his injury by consulting with Dr. Martin O’Malley, a foot and ankle specialist and team doctor for the Brooklyn Nets, Giardi reported Tuesday.

Mac Jones and Bill Belichick haven’t tipped their hand much when they’ve spoken with the media since Sunday. Jones said several times on Monday that he’s taking it “day-by-day.” Belichick also said several times that they’re handling Jones’ injury “day-by-day” on Wednesday. However, he also noted that Jones had made progress.

“I saw Mac a little while ago, definitely getting better,” Belichick said. “He probably won’t practice today, but made a lot of progress over the last 48 hours. So, keep plugging away, take that day-by-day and see how it goes.”

Despite Belichick’s positive update on Jones, the starting quarterback didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice. Brian Hoyer took the snaps with the starting unit and will start Sunday if Jones can’t go, Belichick said.

Bill Belichick – noted non-medical expert. pic.twitter.com/nrtDvFohlb — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) September 28, 2022

It’s unclear if Jones will practice in the Patriots’ two remaining sessions prior to Sunday’s game. If Hoyer has to start, Belichick expressed confidence in the 14-year NFL journeyman to handle the reins.

“He knows it better than everybody,” Belichick said of Hoyer. “I mean, from an overall experience standpoint, Brian’s had a lot of experience and been in a lot of different systems. He’s seen a lot of football. He’s taken a lot of snaps for us in various capacities. I thought he played well in the preseason. If we need him to go, he’ll be ready to go.”