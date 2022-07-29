There’s a lot to be excited about for the New England Patriots this coming season. One of them has to be the arrival of former Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. The 29-year-old may not be a superstar, but he’s definitely already making waves with his new team early in camp.

Parker has been a crowd favorite during camp, as he continues to make eye-popping plays for the fans. One of them was a contested catch over Jalen Mills off of a Mac Jones pass:

Here’s DeVante Parker’s contested catch over Jalen Mills‼️ Crowd went wild pic.twitter.com/u11P0ikeql — PGS NEST  (@NestPgs) July 28, 2022

The supporters in attendance obviously liked what they saw from the former Louiseville standout, and it’s great to see the connection between him and star quarterback Mac Jones early on.

“Mac saw where the defender was and he put it in a great spot,” Parker said of Thursday’s catch. “I was just able to come down with it.”

At this point, however, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is keeping his expectations in check. He’s happy to have a guy like Parker on his squad, but the six-time Super Bowl champion coach isn’t ready to make any premature judgment calls just yet (via Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports):

“It’s good to have him, he had a good spring,” Belichick said before Thursday’s practice. “We’ll just take it day-by-day here and not try to evaluate guys based on one play or one practice or one period. There’s going to be a lot of football played and we’ll see how things turn out over an extended period of time. Consistency and production.”

DeVante Parker could emerge as one of those under-the-radar guys that end up making a significant impact on his new team. He’s certainly off to a great start, and the Patriots are hoping that this carries over to the new season.