FOXBOROUGH – Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon brought a guest with him to the podium following practice Wednesday.

Judon’s mother, Pieretta, joined him via FaceTime. Judon had one ask for the room when he arrived at the microphone.

“I’ve got my momma with me, so don’t ask me no crazy questions,” Judon said.

But as Judon’s press conference began to wind down, he was asked about his mother and how she’s helped him reach this point of his NFL career – his seventh season overall and his second in New England.

“Nothing, she’s a scrub,” Judon joked.

The Patriots’ sack leader turned serious and sentimental though after the quick joke.

“My mom is near and dear to me,” Judon said. “She’s been through a lot, herself, like growing up. She’s had 10 kids. She’s like, my heart, man. So, that’s why she’s up here with me.”

Judon’s mother also took a turn to say what it was like raising a son that would turn into an NFL Pro Bowler.

“I [would say] he’s an easy-going kid,” Pieretta said. “He didn’t really relish over material things. It was just a blessing having you because you never complained about anything.”

Judon let’s his mother, Pieretta, speak for a moment when asked how he was as a kid. “Basically the best kid ever” the #Patriots LB jokes pic.twitter.com/aErkEJ5ekM — Conor Roche (@ConorRoche27) August 31, 2022

Judon joked again when he heard what his mother said about him.

“Probably the greatest kid in the world,” the Patriots veteran said.

But once again, he turned serious quickly, choking up a bit when speaking of the job his parents did raising him growing up.

“[Expletive], growing up wasn’t easy,” Judon said. “She always made it work. She worked as many jobs as my dad, Earl Hairston. I can’t give them enough, and they don’t ask for anything. They did a great job, though, raising us. All of us.”

Judon, who’s the sixth of 10 siblings, will look to continue to grow on the field with the Patriots, who kick off the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Dolphins.