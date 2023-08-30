Mac Jones has to prove himself as a legitimate franchise player again after a rocky second season. The New England Patriots quarterback has the support of the team but with expectations mounting, it's time for the Alabama product to show that last season was a fluke.

New tight end Mike Gesicki believes in his quarterback and complemented his ability to lead the Patriots, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

“Really high,” Gesicki said when asked what his confidence level is in Jones, via ESPN. “He makes it fun to go out there and play. We're always joking around, but when it's time to lock in, he's leading the offense and done a great job doing so. Throws a really catchable ball…”

Admittedly, the Patriots made it tough to evaluate Jones last season when they turned their offense over to Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. Having Bill O'Brien back in the offensive coordinator role he previously had success in with Alabama football and New England should help Jones produce more like he did as a rookie.

The additions of Gesicki, Ezekiel Elliot and JuJu Smith-Schuster keep the Patriots' skill-position depth at a decent level after Jakobi Myers, Damien Harris and Nelson Agholor left for new teams.

The Patriots releasing Bailey Zappe shows they are still treating Jones like the clear top guy. Although he is sticking around on the team's practice squad, it's interesting that someone who got starts last year and looked well was removed from the 53-man roster entirely.

With an outside shot at the playoffs up for grabs, Jones has to seize his chance and lead the Patriots offense to a new level.