The Los Angeles Clippers have a need at the center position heading into the 2025 offseason, and a former teammate of James Harden could be the answer. Now that they've reached agreements with two of their own big free agents in Harden and Nicolas Batum, the Clippers can look at the free agent market.

According to reports, Clint Capela could be eyeing the LA Clippers in free agency.

Clippers a ‘strong potential destination' for likely Hawks departure

The Atlanta Hawks have seen Onyeka Okungwu emerge as a strong starter for their franchise in recent years, and Clint Capela appears to be have slowed down a bit as well.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Capela could be eyeing a free agency commitment to the LA Clippers.

The Clippers have been categorized as a strong potential destination for Capela, who has been widely expected to depart the Hawks going back to February's trade deadline.

The Clippers have been active on the trade market this offseason, but have not been one of the teams to get in on the action so far.

They have, however, reached agreements with their own free agents in James Harden and Nicolas Batum.

Harden opted out of the final year of his deal for the 2025-26 season, but agreed to a new, two-year deal worth $81.5 million to remain with the Clippers.

Batum also opted out of the final year of his deal, but agreed to a new, two-year, $12 million deal to return to Los Angeles.

The Clippers drafted 22-year old Yanic Konan Niederhauser out of Penn State with the 30th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank spoke highly of the 6-foot-11 athletic center on draft night, but would not immediately commit to Konan Niederhauser being the backup center behind Ivica Zubac.

That's where a player like Clint Capela could come in, acting a a reliable backup center while Konan Niederhauser learns the ropes.

Additionally, Capela would be reuniting with James Harden, a player who helped his career growth when the two spent six seasons together with the Houston Rockets.

Alongside Harden for the final four seasons in Houston, Capela averaged 14.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks in 29 minutes per game on 64.5 percent shooting.

Last season, Capela averaged 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 block in 21.4 minutes with the Atlanta Hawks.

Free agency is set to begin at 3PM PST on Monday afternoon.