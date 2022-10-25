In just over one-quarter of play from Mac Jones, the New England Patriots opted to go back to Bailey Zappe.

Before being benched, Jones had thrown for just 16 yards and one interception on six attempts. On the ground, he rushed for 24 yards on three carries.

Head coach Bill Belichick opted to bench Jones as he was placed on the bench after just one interception.

Zappe has had the hot hand for the Patriots offense since Jones went down with a high ankle sprain earlier in the season. In both of his stars, the Patriots have walked away with a victory.

Upon his entrance tonight, the Patriots offense immediately looked different. In his first drive, he moved the ball down the field, ultimately ending in a touchdown pass.

Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones in the second quarter at quarterback. Zappe found Jakobi Meyers for a TD on his first drive😳 🎥 @NFLpic.twitter.com/TKMzRmpqXU — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 25, 2022

Through his first two drives, Zappe has led the Patriots to the end zone twice. Along with his passing touchdown, the Patriots recorded an interception. Zappe led them down the field once again, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson pushed the ball in for a touchdown on the ground.

Zappe has recorded 97 passing yards and one touchdown on four attempts so far.

This benching of Jones may solidify that the Patriots are opting to go with Bailey Zappe for the future. He has been effective when on the field, and this offense has come alive.

With the team currently at 3-3, the former fourth-round pick may give them the best chance to succeed. Prior to tonight, he has thrown for 596 passing yards, four touchdowns and just one interception.