Patriots mulling options after Mac Jones ankle injury diagnosis

Mac Jones was mum when asked about his injury status on Monday, but the reports surrounding the injury haven’t been.

The Patriots quarterback was diagnosed with a severe high ankle sprain that “would cause many to have surgery” and he’ll likely miss multiple games, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday. The Patriots are still discussing options and the best way to proceed, Schefter added.

The Patriots would be surprised if he doesn’t undergo surgery, which could speed up the healing, the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported earlier Monday.

Even though he’s likely to miss some time, Jones said several times he’s handling his ankle injury “day-by-day” and deferred all questions about his status to Bill Belichick at his press conference earlier Monday.

“I’m just kind of taking it day-to-day and making sure everything’s good,” Jones said. “Honestly, any injury questions are Coach Belichick’s thing, so I’m not here to answer them. I appreciate everyone reaching out and looking out for me, but it’s kind of just a day-to-day thing, and I’m just trying to get better.”

Mac Jones Live Press Conference 9/26: https://t.co/4ObZn5sH3I — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 26, 2022

When asked if he was going to seek a second option like it was previously reported, Jones didn’t provide much of an answer.

“I’m just waiting on the time here and see how I feel,” Jones said. “I don’t really have a lot of information on that. Honestly, just trying to make it to tomorrow and get my rehab going there, too.”

Despite the reports saying he might be out for the foreseeable future, Jones continued to give a Belichickian performance at the (virtual) podium on Monday.

“Like I said, I’m just going to take it day-by-day, get my treatment, do what I do and just see how it goes from there,” Jones said when asked if he knows when he’ll be able to return to action.

Jones seemed to get a kick out of saying to refer to Belichick though on any questions about his injury, laughing about how the Patriots coach typically handles questions from the media.