The New England Patriots must improve in all facets of the game to become a playoff team in 2023. Mac Jones is the likely starter at quarterback according to the team's post-draft depth chart, but a ton of work needs to be done.

Bill Belichick's coaching staff includes special teams coach Cam Achord. Last season, the Patriots finished near the bottom of the NFL in kicking and kickoff return yardage. At least three Patriots players have been struggling during training camp, but a lot can change heading into the 2023 NFL season.

One major change that has happened is the new NFL kickoff rule, which some players have come out against. The rule allows for the ball to be placed at the 25-yard line after a fair catch on a kickoff or even after a safety, which some feel may have the unintended effect of eliminating the key role of special teams in the NFL.

Achord had a strong take when asked about the rule. He believes that it is taking away some of the appeal of the game by making things more bland and less exciting for fans, players and coaches alike.

“Since you asked the question, I think it’s a terrible rule. Let’s just start with that,” Achord said when asked about adjustments to the rule by his team. “I think it’s not in favor of the game of football, personally. It’s taken out situational football.

“Now, we’re going to play to the rules and we’re going to do what’s best for the team. I want to say that. We’re not just going to go out there and say, ‘Put the team in a bad situation.’ That would just be bad coaching. So, we’re going to play to the rules.”

The Patriots will kick off the season on September 10 against the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.