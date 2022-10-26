With the November 1 trade deadline less than a week away, the NFL trade market is starting to heat up. According to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, a handful of pass-catchers out of Foxboro are the focus of Patriots trade rumors. The team has received calls inquiring about the availability of wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne, per Perry.

The likeliest of the bunch to go is reportedly Agholor, but the remaining portion of his $9 million base salary for 2022 may prove to be a snag in any potential deal. What makes these rumors particularly interesting is that aside from Meyers, the undrafted free agent signee in 2019, all of these wideouts are relatively recent additions to the team. This past spring, the Patriots traded with the Miami Dolphins for Parker. Moreover, Agholor and Bourne were free agent acquisitions ahead of the 2021 NFL season, inking deals worth up to $26 million and $15 million, respectively.

While there is no word on whether these Patriots trade rumors are imminent, head coach Bill Belichick has his hands full with determining which quarterback will be under center moving forward. Both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe received significant playing time in the Monday night Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, and as of now, Belichick has not done much to address the potential QB controversy.

Next on the agenda for the Patriots is their upcoming Week 8 game against their AFC East division rival New York Jets, on Sunday, two days before the league’s trade deadline. Be sure to follow along with our coverage here at ClutchPoints as this potential trade storyline unfolds.