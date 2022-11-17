‘That’s bullcrap’: Bill Belichick’s GOAT status lit on fire by LeSean McCoy

Published November 17, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Did LeSean McCoy just call Bill Belichick overrated? Well, that seems to be the case as the former NFL running back shared his true thoughts on the New England Patriots head coach.

Speaking with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show, McCoy said that he believes Belichick is a “good coach.” However, he doesn’t think the Patriots tactician deserves the GOAT label that some people are giving him.

“All ‘the greatest’ and ‘we’ve never seen anything like him.’ That’s bullcrap,” McCoy said before pointing out that Belichick was basically blessed to have Tom Brady as his quarterback for almost two decades.

“He’s had Tom Brady. If you take away Tom Brady, you know what he is? He’s under .500,” the two-time Super Bowl champ added.

LeSean McCoy also pointed out how the Patriots have struggled ever since Brady left the team in 2019. While TB12 has already won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bill Belichick and New England made the playoffs just once and were even destroyed by the Buffalo Bills in Wild Card round of that lone postseason run.

Adams noted that Brady developed under Belichick and wouldn’t have been the same player without the legendary coach. But McCoy refuted that claim and noted that he doesn’t think Belichick will be able to do the same to Mac Jones.