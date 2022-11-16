Published November 16, 2022

FOXBOROUGH — Fresh off the bye week, Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots squad is set to enter their toughest stretch of the 2022 season.

They’ve got three games in 12 days, with all three games against teams that would currently make the playoffs if the season ended today. First up: the New York Jets. The Patriots defeated the Jets just three weeks ago in Week 8, 22-17.

New York’s defense had its way against New England’s offense in that game, allowing just one touchdown and sacking Mac Jones six times while running back Rhamondre Stevenson had to create his 71 rushing yards in that game after contact.

Going through the Patriots' negative passing plays since Mac Jones returned to the lineup. Pressure and schematic/play-calling issues have put Jones in some tough spots. But inaccuracy, poor decision-making, holding the ball, and miscommunications have also been major culprits pic.twitter.com/bm4bY9gSwb — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 10, 2022

The Patriots’ offensive woes carried into Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. They mustered up just 203 yards of total offense and scored just one offensive touchdown, which came after a blocked punt set them up at the Colts’ 2-yard line in the 26-3 win.

So, will the Patriots make changes on offense — schematically or with personnel — coming off the bye? Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t seem to rule out the possibility on Wednesday.

“There’s no laws or regulations, so you can do whatever you want to do,” Belichick said when asked if it was possible to pull off any schematic changes midseason. “It depends on what you want to do. It depends on what you consider major and what you don’t consider major. I don’t know. Each team’s different. Each player’s different. The systems are different. What works for one might not work for another and vice versa.

“So, you just take the time you have and try to use it as productively as possible. I’m sure that’s what you do with your life and that’s what we all try to in our lives. That’s what our team tries to do — take the time, figure it out, see what the problems are, and address them. If you’ve got to make a big change, you make a big change. If you need to make a little change, make a little change. Just try to figure it out and do the best thing to do. I don’t know what else to do.”

New England’s offensive woes aren’t exclusive to those two weeks, either. The Patriots have struggled in all facets on offense since training camp, when offensive line coach/senior advisor Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge implemented a new system.

Jones has slumped in his second season, throwing for 1,140 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 76 passer rating through six games, missing three due to an ankle injury. As a unit, they’re 26th in total offense (319.9 yards per game) and 26th in offensive DVOA.

A big part of the offense’s struggles could also be attributed to the poor play from the offensive line, especially as of late. Isaiah Wynn began the year at right tackle after shifting over from left tackle. However, as he leads the league in penalties called, Wynn appeared to lose his starting spot at right tackle as he also struggled in pass protection. Rookie left guard Cole Strange was benched for Wynn over the last two games due to poor play, too.

Argbualy the only player on the Patriots’ offensive line who hasn’t struggled or missed time at all this season is right Michael Onwenu. The third-year offensive lineman has been viewed as one of the best right guards in football and has versatility, too, playing right tackle for the Patriots in years past.

Belichick seemed to dismiss any idea of shifting Onwenu over to right tackle though following the bye.

“That’s what we’ve tried to do since we drafted him,” Belichick said. “… We didn’t really ever anticipate playing him at tackle, and then we got into a bind, we put him out there and he played pretty good. But I think he’s built to play guard. He’s comfortable playing guard. He has a really good skill set in there. That’s where we would like to play him, for sure.

“Could he do other things for us? He’s played on both sides, could play right tackle. He’s definitely done that. So that adds a lot of versatility and value and depth to our offensive line, and that’s why we do those things in training camp in case things come up and we need to move guys around. Sometimes that’s what you need to do. But that was a big benefit for us when we did that in his rookie year back in ’20.”

DeForest Buckner was great for the #Colts yesterday. He got it started on the opening drive with a TFL on the first snap and quick pressure on Mac Jones in a third-and-long. pic.twitter.com/wpAP54brOZ — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) November 7, 2022

The major storyline surrounding the Patriots during their bye week was how C.J. Mosley of the Jets and Shaq Leonard of the Colts were able to diagnose New England’s offensive plays prior to the snap. Belichick admitted last week that it was an issue, but downplayed it as his team prepares to face Mosley again.

“That’s always part of the game,” Belichick said. “It’s never changed. It’s been like that since I came into the league a long time ago.”

The Patriots can improve to 6-4 if they beat the Jets on Sunday, helping solidify themselves more in the playoff hunt as the season enters the home stretch.