By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

New England Patriots offensive linemen Trent Brown recently made a cryptic social media move, per Dov Kleiman. Brown liked a post from ESPN referencing a quote from Bill Barnwell stating that Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo could be QB options for New England.

“The Patriots have to at least call Brady’s people to inquire whether he would like to return to New England to finish out his career,” Barnwell said. “They could also pursue Garoppolo.”

In the end, this was simply a like on social media. It is possible that Brown’s decision to like the image means nothing at all. But Brown may also be attempting to send an underlying message to the Patriots.

Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones has endured his share of struggles in 2022. He’s thrown for just over 2,300 yards on the season. However, Jones has fired only 7 passing touchdowns compared to 8 interceptions. New England entered the year with high hopes for their young quarterback. But things have not gone according to plan without question.

Mac Jones was visibly frustrated during a recent Patriots’ game. Offensive play-caller Matt Patrica commented on Jones’ outburst.

“Mac and I are – I know he wants to win and he’s doing everything he can just like we all are,” Patricia said. “So, that stuff’s great.”

The Patriots are still 7-7 on the season. However, one has to wonder what their record would be if they had better production from the QB position.

It will be interesting to see if Trent Brown explains his cryptic Instagram like.