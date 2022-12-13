By Conor Roche · 3 min read

Even though the New England Patriots defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, Mac Jones showed some frustration for the second straight game with the team’s offensive operation.

Jones was heard dropping the f-bomb after calling a timeout to avoid a delay-of-game penalty on the Patriots’ third play following halftime. When New England’s offense went back on the field, the second-year quarterback was seen waving off offensive play-caller Matt Patricia.

Mac Jones just dropped what might be the most aggressive f bomb in sports TV history. pic.twitter.com/7h5N3zFAk7 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 13, 2022

For Patricia, though, Jones’ demeanor in those moments isn’t a problem to him.

“This is a super passionate game. We love this game, we put a lot into it. We work hard, and care. We’re trying to win, so I love all of that,” Patricia said Tuesday. “All of it, is, you care, you really care. Mac and I are – I know he wants to win and he’s doing everything he can just like we all are. So, that stuff’s great.”

Patricia, who coached on the defensive side of the ball for the Patriots for over a decade in their run to several Super Bowls, compared Jones’ outburst to some of the passion of some of the Patriots greats he has coached.

“I’ve coached some pretty awesome rooms before,” Patricia said. “I’ve been around some pretty great players throughout the years. Those guys had a tremendous passion for the game, like Mac. You love to see that stuff. You love to see it, and you always just try to direct it in a way that will help everyone in those moments get better, and that’s the biggest part of it as a coach.

“But I’ve been through some pretty fiery guys, don’t forget. Tedy Bruschi, Junior Seau, Mike Vrabel, Willie McGinest … there’s been some great players, and Mac is one of the guys who loves the game. So I love that.”

Quarterbacks coach Joe Judge realized that all players are different from an emotional standpoint and that it falls on the coaching staff to manage each player’s emotions.

“You have to find a way to understand who those people are as a coach, and the best way to coach them and figure them out,” Judge said.

Jones and Patricia appeared to make up during Monday’s game, too. Following the Patriots’ game-sealing touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, Jones and Patricia were seen giving each other a quick hug while the two smiled.

Jones said following the game he wasn’t frustrated with the Patriots’ offense.

“No [I’m not frustrated],” Jones said. “I think the biggest thing for me is not letting it affect my play and bringing the best out of my guys. Today, I thought we all did a good job with trying to play the next play, play the next series. Matty P did a great job. He’s trying to call the game so we can win. Sometimes it might be this thing that people don’t know about like the quick passes – for whatever reason. That’s our game plan.”

Jones ended up completing 24-of-35 passes for 235 yards with an interception in the win, which improved the Patriots’ record to 7-6 as they look to make a push for the playoffs.