Mac Jones and the New England Patriots walked out of Arizona with a 27-13 win over the Cardinals on Monday, though it didn’t come without a struggle or frustration.

On the Patriots’ third play of their opening drive of the second half, New England was forced to call a timeout as the play clock was set to expire.

Jones was heard dropping the f-bomb when walking to the sideline after calling the timeout. After the timeout, Jones was seen waving off offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, adding to the speculation on Jones’ potential frustration with the Patriots’ coaching setup a week after he was seen yelling f-bombs on the sideline about the play-calling.

Mac Jones just dropped what might be the most aggressive f bomb in sports TV history. pic.twitter.com/7h5N3zFAk7 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 13, 2022

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about Jones’ demeanor in that moment on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday. He seemed to defend his quarterback a bit, at least at first

“Well, we all want to get the plays in on time,” Belichick promptly said.

Belichick was pressed a bit more though if he likes to see that from his players, at least from a passion standpoint.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Belichick replied.

Well, that’s certainly … telling.

Jones was asked about his frustration following the game and downplayed it while also complimenting Patricia.

“No [I wasn’t frustrated],” Jones said. “I think the biggest thing for me is not letting it affect my play and bringing the best out of my guys. Today, I thought we all did a good job with trying to play the next play, play the next series. Matty P did a great job. He’s trying to call the game so we can win. Sometimes it might be this thing that people don’t know about like the quick passes – for whatever reason. That’s our game plan.”

Mac Jones completed 24-of-35 passes for 235 yards with an interception in the win as New England’s offense scored 10 second-half points.