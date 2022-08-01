‘We get older, they stay the same age’: Joe Judge goes all Dazed and Confused at Patriots camp

New England Patriots offensive assistant coach Joe Judge likened a “Dazed and Confused” movie quote to coaching in the NFL on Monday. Patriots beat writer Zach Cox shared Judge’s interesting quote on Twitter.

“I think one of the things as coaches we have to understand is it’s kind of like Dazed and Confused: We get older, they stay the same age. The players, they’re not getting older with us. … We’ve got to learn (how to relate to) different generations.”

In the movie, Matthew McConaughey’s character is talking about girls. Meanwhile, Judge is talking about Patriots players. Nonetheless, the point he is trying to make is clear.

Coaches such as Joe Judge and Bill Belichick aren’t getting any younger. Their same methods that worked 10-15 years ago won’t work with today’s generation. Players are evolving not just as athletes, but as players. And the Patriots are in a state of transition. The Tom Brady era has been over for a couple of years now and the organization is bringing in new players.

Mac Jones is only 23 and is the starting QB. He is expected to lead this team on the field. It goes without saying, but coaches will have different methods with Mac Jones than they did with Tom Brady.

The Patriots are hoping for a successful 2022 season. They posted a good, albeit unspectacular, 2021 campaign. New England ultimately finished 1 game behind the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East division crown. Their 10-7 record was good enough to clinch a Wild Card spot, but they will be aiming for the division this season.