The New England Patriots have the third pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, giving them the chance to draft one of the top three quarterbacks in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, but NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran made an argument that the Patriots are not in a good enough place to be ready for a rookie quarterback during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.
“Put it this way I think that the quarterbacks would have to eliminate themselves from consideration in order for the Patriots to not take a quarterback,” Curran said on The Rich Eisen show. “By that I mean their leaning seems to be significantly in the direction of a quarterback. To me I think the team is in such poor straits offensively, and they are trying ti implement a program. I wonder if the Patriots even deserve to take a quarterback at this juncture. I mean they're in disarray on the offensive line, they don't have a top end receiver, they don't have a tight end under contract. They have one running back, Rhamondre Stevenson, under contract, so there are so many different places.”
The Patriots tried both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe at quarterback last year, and neither performed very well. The supporting cast is not viewed as strong either. If the Patriots decide to not go with a quarterback, they could trade out of the third spot and likely get a good haul of picks to help fill out the rest of their roster. Only time will tell what the Patriots will do.