Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest is out at the NFL Network nearly 4 months after a violent incident at a Los Angeles restaurant that saw him attack an individual following a negative comment that had been made about the USC football team.

McGinest was suspended by the NFL Network in January for the fight, and he was fired as the organization is going through significant cutbacks. Some of the other NFL Network employees who have been let go include long-time NFL insider Jim Trotter, Michael Giardi and Rachel Bonetta.

The incident took place at the Delilah restaurant, and McGinest has been charged with two felonies. The former linebacker could face serious jail time if he is convicted on both counts. He is also being sued by the individual he allegedly attacked, who claims he has suffered serious injuries that have resulted in permanent injuries.

Willie McGinest was one of the top players on the New England defense during his 15-year NFL career. He played 12 seasons with the Patriots and closed his time in the NFL with a 3-year stint in Cleveland.

The 51-year-old McGinest was a first-round draft choice out of USC in 1994. McGinest made an impact right away in his playing career, earning a spot on the NFL’s All-Rookie team. He went on to play in the Pro Bowl twice in his career.

The former NFL star played on 3 of New England’s Super Bowl championship teams, including the 2001 team that earned the team’s first championship when they defeated the St. Louis Rams by a 20-17 margin.