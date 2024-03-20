On Monday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers got back into the win column with an impressive blowout win over what was left of the Atlanta Hawks, who were playing without superstar point guard Trae Young alongside a slew of other injured players. Still, it was a feel good moment for James and his teammates, who were in desperate need of a win after the Lakers' loss on Saturday evening at home vs the Golden State Warriors.
Still, not everyone is so convinced that the Lakers are ready to turn the page on their struggles from this season.
Recently, former LeBron James adversary and current NBA analyst took to FS1's Undisputed to cast a shadow of doubt over how impressive LA's win vs the Hawks truly was.
“I need to see them do this consistently against good teams. This means nothing,” said Pierce, via UNDISPUTED on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Indeed, putting together dominant wins over good teams is not something that the Lakers have done a whole lot of this season. The Lakers are currently jockeying back and forth with the Golden State Warriors for the right to host a presumptive play-in game between the two squads next month, in which the loser will move on for yet another play-in game, while the loser will be forced to call it a season.
Their effort was helped on Monday when the Warriors surprisingly lost at home to the heavily-injured New York Knicks.