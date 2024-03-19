Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James launched his “Mind the Game” podcast with JJ Redick, and he got real about two players, Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson, in regards to their impact on the NBA over the years.
“When it comes to influence since I've been watching the game, the most influence on the game, and obviously we know what Mike did for the game, Steph and Allen Iverson are the two biggest influential guys in our game since I've been watching and covering it,” LeBron James said on the Mind the Game podcast with JJ Redick.
Why LeBron James says Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson are relatable
When talking about why those two players have been so influential, James went on to talk about Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson's personalities and how relatable they were for kids.
“Allen Iverson and Steph, they were just so relatable and kids felt like they could be them,” James said. “They were the guys that were not always counted on, they were small in stature and they just defied the odds. So you got AI who's like the unbelievable crossover, cornrows, arm sleeve, everyone wears an arm sleeve now because of Allen Iverson. And he's going in the trenches you know laying it up over bigs, whatever the case may be. Now you have Steph, who's shooting over the Empire State Building. Those two are the two most influential when you see how they changed the game, and the kids, and like those are two guys that you just wanted to watch every single night.”
It is certainly high praise coming from James, one of the most influential basketball players of all time himself. When this podcast was announced with Redick, it was going to be interesting to see what types of discussions would take place. And now we have a bit of a sense based on the first episode.