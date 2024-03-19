Robbers stole luxury watches and more than $100,000 from the Los Angeles house of former NBA player Paul Pierce, most notably of the Boston Celtics, on Friday, according to TMZ.
In addition to the watches and cash, a safe was reportedly stolen from Pierce's home. The burglars and all of the items are still being searched for by the police, who, according to TMZ, “have been combing through video from the scene, hoping to find a critical piece of evidence that'll crack the case.”
Burglaries and home invasions are nothing new to many celebrities and athletes; a man was sentenced to nine years in prison for burglarizing multiple homes in Los Angeles, including that of Rihanna, former Los Angeles Dodgers player Yasiel Puig, and more. Many soccer stars in Europe have also been the victims of home robberies, particularly when they are away playing a match. Manchester City's Jack Grealish revealed in December that his family's home was robbed and the burglars took more than £1 million in watches and jewelry while he was with City at Everton.
Hopefully, Pierce's belongings will be found and returned to the former NBA star. “The Truth” spent the final two seasons of his career playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, reuniting with his old Celtics head coach Doc Rivers. Pierce most memorably played 15 seasons with the Celtics, with whom he won the 2008 NBA championship and Finals MVP.
Paul Pierce was undoubtedly one of the best NBA players of the 2000s, having been named to four All-NBA teams, 10 All-Star Games, and the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.