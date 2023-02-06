Philadelphia 76ers wing Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade…again. Days before the NBA trade deadline, the Sixers’ 25-year-old wing has added to the names of players requesting to be moved.

Korkmaz was informed that the Sixers are looking to package him a trade, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, and has asked to be traded. He finds himself playing just 10.2 minutes per game, the lowest since his rookie season, as he struggles to find playing time on a deeper team.

When asked about the subject, Korkmaz did admit that he would prefer to play more, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “There is no straight answer to this question, but at the end of the day, I want to be on the court,” Korkmaz said. “You are getting the message.” He explained that he will go about his business as usual but is eager to get back onto the court.

Across the Sixers’ last 25 games, Korkmaz has appeared in just nine and played roughly 54 minutes. In only one of those games (a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in which James Harden and Tyrese Maxey sat out) did he play more than 15 minutes.

Korkmaz requested to be traded from the Sixers in 2018, citing a lack of playing time after the team declined his third-year option. The 26th overall pick from the 2016 NBA Draft wound up re-signing with Philly that summer and signed another deal with the team in 2021.

The Sixers will need to make a trade ahead of the deadline and can use Furkan Korkmaz’s $5 million salary in doing so.