After renewing their Pitch Perfect spin-off, Bumper in Berlin, Peacock has changed their tune.

Deadline is now reporting that Peacock is not moving forward with the Pitch Perfect show after all. In January, the streaming service had announced that Bumper in Berlin had been renewed for a second season. Prime Video had previously made a similar move with two of their series, The Peripheral and A League of Their Own.

The work stoppage caused from the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes was cited as a reason for the cancellation. Deadline added that the Pitch Perfect spin-off's production was delayed, thus creating a large gap between the two seasons. The work stoppage would also cause Bumper in Berlin to miss its target release date.

This cancellation of the Pitch Perfect riff is a bit of a shocking move. Season 1 of Bumper in Berlin was released in November 22 with decent ratings. Deadline noted how the show scored the biggest premiere for a comedy in Peacock's history. However, pre-production on Season 2 wasn't started prior to the WGA strike. That means it's way behind schedule and would cause major changes to the budget, schedule, and rollout plans.

The Pitch Perfect series has grossed over $588 million worldwide across its three installments. Bumper in Berlin was a spin-off series that follows the titular character, Bumper Allen (Adam DeVine), from the main film series. In the series, Bumper has now graduated and is working as a security guard. He then moves to Berlin in hopes of creating a brand new supergroup.