After saying that the MCU and superhero movies have “ruined” comedy, Adam Devine has walked those comments back.

The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his viral comments. “As a guy who loves movies and tv it’s cool to be in Variety but this is misleading,” he said. “I like Marvel and think these movies are cool. I was saying that studios (in trying to compete with Marvel) have stopped making mid budget comedies. I miss seeing comedy in the theaters!”

He was smart to clarify this, as MCU fans are always quick to defend their franchise (just look at how Martin Scorsese's comments remain relevant years removed).

The greater point that Devine appears to be making is the dwindling number of theatrical comedies being released. We have had some like No Hard Feelings, About My Father, and Joy Ride this year to name a few, but the studio comedy output has become smaller in recent years. A lot of comedies get delegated to streaming. But this is largely an issue over what audiences want to see, and that is superhero and tentpole releases like the MCU churns out four times a year.

Adam Devine is a comedian who got his breakthrough via the Pitch Perfect franchise. He played Bumper Allen in the first two films and went on to appear in films such as The Intern, Why Him?, The Lego Batman Movie, Jexi, and most recently, The Out-laws (a Netflix release).

The MCU, meanwhile, is gearing up to release The Marvels — the franchise's 33rd film — on November 10.