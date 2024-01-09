The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal tried to prank call Matt Damon during the Golden Globes.

At the Golden Globes, Pedro Pascal attempted to pull a prank on Matt Damon. Unfortunately, it didn’t go according to plan.

A failed prank

Variety reported on what TV viewers of the Golden Globes didn’t catch. One thing was Pascal, who showed up with his left arm in a sling, trying to prank call Damon in between commercial breaks. Damon was sitting on the other side of the room with his Air cast and crew.

“Pascal laughed hard after he realized that he was talking to voice mail rather than to Damon himself,” Variety’s report states.

Hopefully, the two got to meet face-to-face at some point during the ceremony.

The Golden Globes

Both Pascal and Damon were up for huge awards at the Golden Globes. Matt Damon was up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his performance in Air.

In Ben Affleck’s latest film, Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro. Sonny was the scout who lobbied for Nike to sign Michael Jordan to a shoe deal. The film was also up for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

Pedro Pascal was up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama. His Last of Us co-star, Bella Ramsey, was also up for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama. The Last of Us was also up for Best Television Series — Drama.

The Last of Us is an adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game of the same name. Pascal plays Joel, a man tasked with accompanying a teenager, Ellie (Ramsey), across a post-apocalyptic country.