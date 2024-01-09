Pedro Pascal donned a sling at the Golden Globes, here's why.

If you watched the Golden Globes on January 7, you may have caught a glimpse of Pedro Pascal. Notably, the Last of Us actor had his left arm in a sling.

For those wondering, it wasn't a prank or a part of his outfit for the night. He explained what happened and how it may affect his future projects.

He's like everyone else

Variety reported on the things that viewers at home didn't see at the Golden Globes. Included in that report was Pascal's experience.

He explained to the outlet that a simple at-home accident caused him to need a sling. Ironically, he did something most everyone has done: Fall down the stairs.

Pascal told the outlet that he fell down “some stairs” at his family's house. Variety called it a “broken wing” and noted that he claims he will have surgery later in January.

Fear not, Last of Us fans, Pascal reassured Variety that ht “expects to be ready to go” when Season 2 of the HBO show begins production. That is set for mid-February as of the time of this writing.

While Pedro Pascal has been acting for years, he recently gained a lot of notoriety. This was due to his roles in Game of Thrones, Narcos, and, finally, The Mandalorian. In the Star Wars series, Pascal plays the titular role. Season 3 premiered last year and fans can expect another season down the line.

Some of his film credits include Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The Last of Us is HBO's adaptation of the popular PlayStation game of the same name. Pascal stars as Joel, a man tasked with escorting a teenager, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the post-apocalyptic country. The show has gotten widespread acclaim and has picked up award nominations left and right. At the Golden Globes, it was up for three awards (including Best Actor — Television Series Drama for Pascal).