The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal has superbly high praise for Celine Song's Past Lives.

What is Past Lives?

Past Lives is Song's directorial debut. She previously served as a writer on Prime Video's The Wheel of Time. Her second film, Materialists, is currently filming.

The film follows two childhood friends who reunite 24 years later. They were “in love,” as much as they could be at that age, and the film chronicles how their lives have changed since. Nora (Greta Lee) moved out of South Korea when they were little kids. Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) stayed there and comes to visit Nora after they reconnect via social media.

Pascal's comments

Pedro Pascal contributed to Song's entry on the 2023 Time100 Next list.

“When you meet Celine Song, you can't be surprised that her heart and mind are just as large and sophisticated as her work,” Pascal began. “Even so, my eyes will always be adjusting to the magic of her presence and, more so, her friendship. In my imagination I'm special enough to have had my own ‘past life' with Celine; the generosity of her gaze taps into familiar longing, an understanding you've always needed, a space you've never known how to fill.

“She will step into that space like a work of literature, and you are less alone. She will see you when you don't see yourself,” Pascal added.

Then came the biggest praise from Pascal. “I've kissed a lot of a*s in my day and I've meant every word, but Celine is at the top,” he said. “There is nothing like her film [Past Lives], and there is no one like her. We must look after her, because she is looking after all of us.”

Past Lives is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms.