The 2024 Paris Olympics have been a stage for many remarkable performances. Two representatives from the New Orleans Pelicans have been making their marks on the Games, though their respective national teams are getting far different results.

Jose Alvarado (Puerto Rico) and Daniel Theis (Germany) are making significant impacts and lasting memories but only one has a realistic pathway to the podium rounds.

Alvarado has been leading Puerto Rico albeit in losing efforts. The scrappy Pelicans' fan favorite has 28 points in the first two games He hurt his right ankle late in the first half of Game 1 then showed remarkable determination by returning to finish with 26 points. It was all for naught in a 90-79 loss to South Sudan.

Unfortunately, the follow-up act in a must-win game was 2 points (1-6), four missed three-pointers, and two turnovers in a 107-66 loss to Lithuanian. Still, Alvarado is the team's top scorer so the 0-2 record is not surprising. Puerto Rico really needed a win in that first game and then avoid blowouts to harbor any hopes of advancing. Now the Pelicans are left hoping Alvarado takes it easy in a no-win situation against Team USA to wrap up the once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

Puerto Rico head coach Nelson Colon praised the resiliency of the team's point guard.

“I know he's not at 100%. He took a hard hit,” Colon said via El Vocero. “But he's a warrior. He's here with commitment and gratitude…He could have felt the pain and said, ‘No, I need to take care of myself.' Instead, he said, ‘Count on me, let's go.'”

Puerto Rico has Team USA up next on the schedule. Then Mr. GTA can speed home to steal some rest and recuperation time before training camp. Alvarado is already on record talking about the taxing nature of international play. Some sore ribs have cost him on-court time at training camp before.

Daniel Theis looking nice in a supporting role

Theis has been in a supporting role and Germany already has a spot in the quarterfinals secured. The newest addition to the Pelicans was a perfect 7-7 from the field (18 points) including two three-points while grabbing seven rebounds, snatching a steal, and committing no fouls. Willie Green surely had a smile watching that performance in a 99-77 win over Rui Hachimura's Japan.

Germany had a tough time putting Brazil away in Game 2. Theis' stat line was a bit less impressive in the gritty 86-73 win but the Pelicans saw a willingness to do the dirty work.

Six points, six rebounds, and two blocks in 23 minutes was enough steady production to grind down the South Americans. Setting screens and deterring shots consistently gave Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder time to find a rhythm without letting things get out of hand.

The 32-year-old big man was all business after the opening group stage win.

“I think we had a good couple of weeks of preparation. We knew it was going to be a hard game. Japan never gives up. Even if they are down 15, they come back,” Theis shared. “We know we can not relax, we can not save any energy. It is because they play 40 minutes, and I think we did a pretty good job.”

“I think we kind of got a target on our back. Everybody wanted to be the world champion,” he continued. “One of our biggest strengths is we never underestimate any opponent. We did not do it last year. We have not done it this year. Whoever we played, we never took anyone lightly. So we take everybody seriously, and that is a big strength for us.”

Germany, not Team USA, won the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Europeans are the current “World Champs” but a date with LeBron James and Kevin Durant seems inevitable. Steph Curry and Co. better be ready too. Those friendly NBA whistles never made it past customs and Theis is relishing the chance to claim two titles in 12 months.

“I think FIBA is more physical, but the refs let players play,” he compared international basketball to the league based in North America, “When you set a tone from the beginning, they let you play. And that is our identity, too. Especially in the defensive end, we do not want to give up any easy.”

The road will not be easy. Next up is Victor Wembanyama's France. Germany needs a win to avoid Canada and the USA in the first elimination game. A big win would be the only way to avoid both in the semifinals due to goal differential rule.