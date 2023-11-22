CJ McCollum latest podcast provided clarity on Zion Williamson and Willie Green's most recent comments about fixing what is not broken during a Pelicans' team meeting.

Zion Williamson and New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green have both made public statements recently that left some of us in the press room wondering what exactly was meant by their replies. Well, CJ McCollum's newest podcast provided some clarity on exactly how Williamson, Brandon Ingram and the team is diagnosing and addressing the issues holding them back from making an NBA Finals run.

It's been an up-and-down month for Green's squad. The Pelicans had lost five straight before righting the ship to win three of their last four. Zion Williamson said he was “taking a back seat” and “doing his best to fit in right now” after a November 12 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks. “I feel like I’m a little ways away… I don’t want to affect the team [negatively]. I’m kinda learning a new role right now… One way or another, I’m gonna figure it out,” Williamson added.

McCollum did not let Williamson or Ingram off the hook in his latest podcast. He explained the season so far by sharing, “(The Pelicans) have all of these pieces but those pieces don't matter if the two aren't cohesively playing well together and efficiently being comfortable together. (Williamson and Ingram) are doing the right things. Saying the right things is one thing. Now I'm seeing the actual action of working out after practice together. Not by yourself. Together. Me and Dame worked out together all the time. It was very important for us to understand, he likes the ball like this. He likes these spaces. He likes the ball like this… I know he likes to step back that way…”

It sounded like McCollum and Williamson had a chat a few days before the podcast was published. Williamson said after Monday's blowout win over the Sacramento Kings that the Pelicans, “weren't on the same page before. Now we're all on the same page. We had a team meeting. We talked about what we wanted to do as a unit. That's what we are going to live and die with. Since we are all on the same page, I think we have been gelling together a lot better.”

That newfound chemistry has been the obvious missing ingredient, according to McCollum. Honest communication is “very important because there come a time in a game where, and I'll tell (Ingram and Williamson) all the time, I need to be looking at you and know what you are thinking. And until we have so many conversations, we are not going to be there. Ya'll got to have so many conversations where this eye contact, you're posting up and I know. He don't gotta put his hand up, I know he wants it right here.”

Pelicans Getting Healthy, Being Honest

It is a part of the growing up process for a young team led by stars just entering their prime years. McCollum stressed, “It takes real conversations and dialogue. I think they are getting to that point where they understand what it takes to be great but also what you have to do on a day-to-day basis. Sometimes it's sacrifice. Like, you can't go get 40 every night. Sometimes the other guy is going. Sometimes you got a hot hand over here. You have to be willing to do whatever it takes to win. I think it's a lot of people growing up and the same time, which is great for our team and our roster because 69 games from now it is going to be very important.”

Health is the most important thing for a team perpetually dealing with injuries. McCollum (lung) has also fallen victim to the fluke injury bug. Green's latest update on CJ was upbeat and hopeful but the crafty veteran is “still working it out with the doctors. They want to make sure CJ gets to the floor healthy and safely… Once they give us his timeline, we will know more. Right now, he can work out. But it’s really in their hands.”

McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Trey Murphy III might be close to a return but Green's recent comments about the starting lineup were more straightforward, “If it ain't broke, I ain't fixing it” Green declared.

McCollum did not mince words when the starting lineup and rotational shuffle were brought up during the podcast. Dyson Daniels has been starting in McCollum's spot and it has been working masterfully. Daniels and Herb Jones have been downright destroying opposing game plans since joining forces at the opening tip.

McCollum's excitement was undeniable when rhetorically asking, “Dyson has been balling right?”

It did not sound like CJ would have any problem coming off the bench as he works back into full fitness. Winning and working through communication issues make a world of difference. Now the team's bond seems stronger. Both the moods and narratives around the Pelicans seem to have changed drastically over the past few weeks. They are in the thick of the playoff race and will soon get some key contributors back into the rotation.

The locker room has plenty to be thankful for heading into the holiday season. After listening to McCollum's podcast, fans of the team don't have to worry about what exactly is going into this season's recipe.