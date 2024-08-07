Willie Green's first big decision after being hired by the New Orleans Pelicans was a call to EVP David Griffin about Herb Jones. The first-time head coach was going to start the team's second-round pick, a rarity in the NBA. It was a gamble that has paid off tremendously.

Jones oozes a defensive prowess that is undeniable with an uncoachable instinct according to Green. The Pelicans have several bad habits but still had a top-10 defense for consecutive seasons. Practically everyone understands why and the front office doled out $55 million with pleasure. The ability to guard multiple positions, disrupt passing lanes, and contest shots has earned Jones the designation of ‘franchise cornerstone' in the Crescent City.

Yet, despite the accolades and respect from peers, Jones faces one final hurdle on his path to universal recognition: getting an honest whistle from referees on those crucial 50-50 decisions. It's election season and the campaigning starts early every cycle. The Pelicans need to hype up these 20 stats before the officials start making the preseason training camp rounds.

Opponents opting out of Not on Herb headaches

Word is getting around the NBA's All-Star circles. Opt out of isolation plays against Herb Jones. Not on Herb is beyond just a motto, mantra, or fan-favorite slogan. It's a word of advice quickly becoming a rule of law. (Regular season isolation stats only)

Points Per Possession (PPP) : Jones has a PPP of 0.71 , which is 11th best among those who qualified for All-Defense honors.

: Jones has a PPP of , which is 11th best among those who qualified for All-Defense honors. Effective Field Goal Percentage (eFG%) : Jones posted an Isolation Opponent eFG% of 41.2% which is right behind Anthony Davis (40.7%), Jayson Tatum (40.7%), and Jrue Holiday (39.5%). That fearsome foursome was all in the Top 35 of OeFG%. Jones had a better OeFG% than LeBron James and Paul George.

: Jones posted an Isolation Opponent eFG% of which is right behind Anthony Davis (40.7%), Jayson Tatum (40.7%), and Jrue Holiday (39.5%). That fearsome foursome was all in the Top 35 of OeFG%. Jones had a better OeFG% than LeBron James and Paul George. Turnover Frequency (TOV Freq%) : Isolation plays against Jones lead to turnovers 20 % of the time, good for 7th just behind Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey.

: Isolation plays against Jones lead to turnovers of the time, good for 7th just behind Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey. Score Frequency (Score Freq%) : Opponents scored on 33.3% of their isolation possessions against Jones, good for 10th best overall.

: Opponents scored on of their isolation possessions against Jones, good for 10th best overall. Isolation Frequency: Jones had the 16th lowest frequency in 2023-24 after missing out on the top 50 in the previous season. All-Stars were wisely, and obviously, starting to shy away from the Not on Herb challenge.

In just three years, Jones has gone from a second-round draft pick afterthought out of Alabama to one of the NBA’s premier defenders. Not on Herb has already earned a spot on the All-Nickname and NBA’s All-Defense First Team. Chris “CP3” Paul and Jrue “The Incredible Jrue-Dini” Holiday will have their jerseys retired in the rafters eventually. Jones should as well. Will refs recognize that greatness with a more forgiving look upon some plays next season?

Keeping Not on Herb out of foul trouble

Jones played 76 games for the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 30.5 minutes per game. He will be on the court during clutch moments and for longer stretches if that three-pointer is falling. Well, if the refs allow Jones to play defense. If not, the game will likely not be close as the Pelicans complain about more foul trouble.

Screen Assists : 0.5 per 36 minutes

: 0.5 per 36 minutes Deflections : 1.1 per 36 minutes

: 1.1 per 36 minutes Loose Balls Recovered : 0.5 per 36 minutes

: 0.5 per 36 minutes Charges Drawn : 0.2 per 36 minutes

: 0.2 per 36 minutes Contested Shots: 3.9 per 36 minutes

His stats, while impressive, only tell part of the story. Jones energizes teammates in a way scorekeepers cannot calculate. A well of relentless energy and off-the-charts defensive IQ create a nightmare for opposing players. NBA stars have not been shy in praising Jones. Dejounte Murray, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, and Paul George have all highlighted Jones as one of the toughest defenders they’ve faced.

Despite this high praise, Jones often finds himself on the wrong end of close calls. In a league where star players frequently get the benefit of the doubt, Jones’ aggressive style sometimes works against him. These 50-50 calls can be the difference between a game-changing stop and a foul that shifts momentum. For Jones, earning the respect of referees is the next step in professional evolution.

Pelicans playing through the whistle

The Pelicans need someone logging minutes at the center position. Jones as an option is something Wille Green has talked about numerous times. The refs have to give Not on Herb the same respect as everyone else on the court, nothing more or less, especially when banging with bigger bodies down on the low block. No one else on the planet this side of Victor Wembanyama is swatting three-pointers less than a second after having a foot in the paint.

Hustle Stats : 0.6 offensive loose balls recovered, 0.7 defensive loose balls recovered, and 2.6 loose balls recovered per game.

: 0.6 offensive loose balls recovered, 0.7 defensive loose balls recovered, and 2.6 loose balls recovered per game. No Easy Buckets : contested 2.7 two-point shots and 3.4 three-pointers, totaling 6.1 contested shots per game.

: contested 2.7 two-point shots and 3.4 three-pointers, totaling 6.1 contested shots per game. Effort : loose balls recovered percentage of 43.1% on offense and 56.9% on defense.

: loose balls recovered percentage of 43.1% on offense and 56.9% on defense. Steals: 1.4 steals per game

1.4 steals per game Blocked Shots: 0.8 per game

Jones might have to play the five as a last resort. New Orleans definitely needs to set the tone and play through the whistle. If the refs are going to call something, at least make the infraction count for a bruise as well. Setting the tone is measured on the stat sheet, it just takes an extra set of additions. Opponents who can find ways to subtract Jones from the equation will win more often than not.

Herb Jones hoping offense leads to defense

Usually, the adage of ‘the best offense starts from good defense' holds up but the NBA's bucket-getting stars get the more favorable whistles on both ends of the court. Jones has been a big part of the offense but does not have the brash demeanor to get refs to notice. Perhaps a few more celebrations after corner threes will get some extra attention.

Jones needs freedom to roam not foul trouble worries in the clutch, which is defined as the last five minutes of any game within five points. The Pelicans were terrible in the fourth quarter as a team but Jones helped keep things interesting. (Clutch minutes only stats.)

Offensive Rating (OffRtg) : 104.5 (3rd)

: 104.5 (3rd) Defensive Rating (DefRtg) : 112.1 (3rd)

: 112.1 (3rd) Net Rating (NetRtg) : -7.6 (3rd)

: -7.6 (3rd) Assist Percentage (AST%): 20.4% (2nd)

20.4% (2nd) Effective Field Goal Percentage (eFG%): 60.0% (3rd)

Jones is not just a defensive ace; he’s a rising star poised to leave a lasting legacy in New Orleans and beyond. The 25-year-old's ability to get favorable calls will likely improve with more experience and relationship development. Referees, like players, take time to adjust to new stars. With each game, Jones is proving that he belongs among the elite defenders in the NBA. A relentless pursuit of excellence and an ability to adapt to the new offensive hierarchy will eventually earn Jones the universal respect he deserves.