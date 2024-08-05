The Las Vegas NBA2K25 Summer League trip was a disappointment for the New Orleans Pelicans going by the win-loss records. Fans hoping for Jordan Hawkins (2023) and Yves Missi (2024) to prove worthy of their first-round pick statuses had good reason to feel short-changed after going winless (0-5) in Sin City. Missi was a bit hit-and-miss while Hawkins could not handle the full-time point guard duties.

Emotions can run high in the desert. Hawkins stormed off after one late fall for instance. However, reactions should not veer towards the extreme. Maintaining perspective is the key to development and the Pelicans got good information from these games.

A closer look at some key players and why fans should temper their expectations reveals more about each's role going into the regular season.

No Point in Jordan Hawkins for Pelicans

Overreaction: Jordan Hawkins has run out of time with the Pelicans.

The Pelicans’ 2023 first-round pick has been a focal point of fan frustration since going into Willie Green's doghouse. Despite showing off an impressive history-make scoring ability early on, Hawkins has struggled with turnovers, a lack of confidence, and Swiss-cheese defense. The UConn alum did nothing to change that scouting reporting with more turnovers (19) than made shots (18) during Summer League action, with only 0.3 steals per game.

However, it’s crucial to remember that Hawkins is not a point guard. His primary role is to score and create opportunities off the ball as a movement shooter. The Pelicans need about 8-10 minutes of that from Hawkins at an elite level before the next NBA Playoffs. Summer League is a time for experimentation and growth, and turnovers are a part of that learning process. Be patient. July was the perfect time for Hawkins to make these mistakes without undue pressure.

That will not be the case after Labor Day. Hawkins averaged 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, one assist, and 0.3 steals while hitting 36.6% from three-point range and 83.8% from the free-throw line last season. Green will give him a shot at winning a reserve role but Jose Alvarado, Antonio Reeves, and Matt Ryan will be tough competition during training camp.

Sure, the NCAA Champion is not a point guard. Still, it's a bit of an overreaction to say there is no place for Hawkins in the team just because Reeves had a decent week.

Karlo Matkovic is promising but untested

Overreaction: Karlo Matkovic can replace Larry Nance Jr. as the versatile frontcourt reserve.

Karlo Matkovic gave fans flashes of potential during Summer League play. However, it’s important to note that he is still untested against NBA-level competition. The Pelicans’ division features formidable big men like Victor Wembanyama, Dereck Lively II, Chet Holmgren, and Zach Edey. Matkovic’s true test will come when he faces these elite talents in the regular season.

Pelicans Summer League head coach Aaron Miles explained to ClutchPoints some of what the team was asking of Matkovic.

“Karlo got some potential. We talk about resiliency all the time and that's part of it. Next play mentality; next game mentality,” Miles said. “We challenged him to take care of the basketball and be productive. He was (against the Spurs) and he's been playing with a ton of energy the whole time. He knocked down a couple of threes and even in the times when we didn’t have anything going, he made some plays.”

Fans should be excited about his potential but also realistic about the challenges ahead. Matkovic signed a three-year deal but is as likely to close out games for the Birmingham Squadron as the Pelicans. Earning those frontcourt minutes over Daniel Theis, Missi, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (who already has Green's trust) is the next non-language-based barrier for the European import.

Yves Missi might need some time

Overreaction: Yves Missi might be ready to start and/or close games.

Yves Missi has undeniable athleticism but also a tendency to be out of position on both ends of the floor. Coach Miles called out the team's lack of rebounding throughout the Summer League sessions. The Most recent first-round pick had to head some of those criticisms. This inconsistency can be frustrating, but it’s important to remember that he is still young and developing.

Pelicans general manager Bryson Graham got a good look a Missi throughout the scouting process, via Jim Eichenhofer of NBA.com.

“He just kept getting better and better throughout the year,” Graham said. “Hopefully (in the NBA) his learning curve is short. When he got to Baylor, everyone thought he was going to redshirt (and sit out games in 2023-24). He actually thought he was going to redshirt. That just goes to (show) that he picks up things really, really quickly. His intelligence, his raw natural ability – it’s exciting.”

EVP David Griffin was in awe of Missi's off-the-charts coachability.

“The speed with which he picks things up is incredible,” Griffin explained. “But when you look at an athlete of his size, the way he tested for us here (in pre-draft physical testing), the things he’s capable of are very rare. There are a lot of times you draft on (physical) tools. What’s exciting about Yves is we feel like the likelihood he reaches his ceiling is better … because of what he’s shown already, his propensity to get better quickly.”

But do not expect a Rookie of the Year contender out of the gate though. Missi had problems corralling entry passes in Las Vegas and got bullied by G-League also-rans. He will be going against grown men with decades of experience. The most recent addition to the Pelicans has just three seasons of organized basketball under the belt. Every highlight so far can be countered with a ‘Huh?' type of play.

While it’s natural to be passionate about the Pelicans it is important to maintain perspective and not overreact to Summer League performances. Give the young players the time and support they need to grow and succeed with the varsity. The Summer League runs are also a bit too hectic to make rash judgments.