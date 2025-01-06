The New Orleans Pelicans are down bad this season, but they could be getting a positive reinforcement on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Big man Zion Williamson, who has been out since November with a hamstring injury, was upgraded to questionable on the team's latest Injury Report. That's a first since the injury and a telling sign that Zion could potentially play here. He hasn't suited up in 27 games. The 7-29 Pels could definitely use him.

New Orleans, who have shown a lot of promise over the last few seasons as a potential dark horse in the Western Conference, are the worst team in the Association, sitting 22 games below .500. Because of their struggles, there's a good chance the front office could blow it up at next month's trade deadline, with Brandon Ingram and/or CJ McCollum expected to be moved. Ingram in particular feels like a lock to be traded.

As for Zion, he's not exactly safe either given his lack of availability since coming into the league, but that could also deter any team from wanting to take on his massive contract. That's if the Pelicans actually decided to try and part ways with the former first-overall pick, who has disappointed in his professional career.

When healthy though, Williamson is a force to be reckoned with. In six games this season, he's averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. The issue is, Zion has never played more than 70 games in a single campaign. He is a walking band-aid. It still remains to be seen if he'll actually suit up on Tuesday, but if he does, it should provide the Pelicans with a boost.

Williamson will certainly be on a minutes restriction though as he works his way back to full strength. NOLA has won two in a row after losing eight straight. We'll see if they can grab a third consecutive victory.