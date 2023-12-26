Larry Nance Jr. says it's more mental than physical now.

It may not feel like it but the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) are off to one of the franchise's best 30-game starts of the past decade. Even better, head coach Willie Green's All-Stars have been relatively healthy. The reserve depth has been hit hardest this season though, as the team is 10th overall in most games missed due to injury. Thankfully, all key contributors will be fully available once Larry Nance Jr. makes his injury return.

Unfortunately, that also means some tougher decisions for Green's staff regarding the Pelicans minute allotments. It's a good headache of sorts though, one coming sooner rather than later according to Nance Jr.

Nance Jr. stressed after practice earlier this week, “I'm really, really close. I'm feeling better than I have in a long time. Honestly, for me individually, this was a little bit of a blessing. Obviously, nobody wants to crack their rib but for me, it was nice to give myself a chance to have an actual preseason, a buildup per se. I feel back to myself. I feel back to where I'm ready to make an impact.”

Now the process is more mental than physical.

Nance Jr explained, “(The mental side) was the hardest part early in the season. I felt I was trying to force myself to be in a place where my body wasn't ready to be yet. My mind was seeing things my body could not react to. That's why I feel lucky that I got a chance to give my body a chance to catch up. Mentally, I'm obviously frustrated. I want to be out there. I feel like I could help in every single game we play. All I can do is help from behind right now but in a short amount of time I'll be back.”

The Pelicans forward continued, explaining this time off “was really good for the whole body. It was a rough summer and now I feel awesome, I feel athletic, I feel bouncy. We've been doing some great things. I'm just looking forward to adding to it.”

Green feels like Nance Jr. “is antsy for sure. He's putting in the work and he's getting better and better. We'll have an update for you guys soon on where Larry is but he's getting closer.”

Larry Nance Jr. injury return will make it tough on Willie Green

An admittedly ailing Nance Jr. was giving the Pelicans 3.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 15 minutes per game before he went out. A fresh Nance Jr. should be able to handle an increase in minutes, giving Green more of the rotational flexibility and veteran leadership this young squad needs to create a championship identity. But where will those minutes come from?

In general, Green said before playing the Houston Rockets, “We're a team that is getting healthy. The more we can get healthy, the more we can determine what our identity is going to be. The biggest thing within that is to be consistent. Be consistent with our approach each and every game, in our practice habits. I think that allows (the Pelicans) to be the best that we can.”