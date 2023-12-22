Trey Murphy III and Brandon Ingram have proven to be a triple-threat scoring duo for the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green couldn't help but sport a huge smile when giving that answer about Trey Murphy III's big night. The Pelicans were without Zion Williamson and reserve big man Cody Zeller but they still secured a comfortable 123-104 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers (h/t Jim Eichenhofer of NBA.com).

“He should have had 40!”

Green continued, “No, I'm just playing. He was great. I joked with him in the locker room that he missed a few. That's just what Trey brings to this team. Spaces the floor. He's confident. He's also starting to put the ball on the floor a little bit more (with) shot fake, drive, go finish and he's finding his teammates as well. He's a weapon for (the Pelicans) for sure.”

Murphy (28 points, 10-16 shooting) told Jen Hale in the postgame interview, “Over the last three years I’ve been saying, we’ve got a lot of guys who can come up with big games…This was my chance. I feel great. I’m getting back into my rhythm. I’m getting back into the flow of things. It’s just in time for the dog days of the season. I have fresh legs for those times.”

Fresh legs and a fresh look for the Pelicans after missing the first 19 games of the season. Murphy's shooting adds a dimension to the offense that opens up another full area code of spacing around Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Murphy is averaging 16.3 points while shooting 51.0% from the floor and 43.1% from three-point range. Many of those behind-the-arc bombs are coming from beyond 25 feet. The third-year pro is hitting 43% of the shots that come from around the logo. Almost 90% of those three-pointers are assisted as well. Murphy is arguably the best bail-out option this side of Steph Curry at that efficiency rate. Ingram believes so and has encouraged Murphy to be even more assertive.

Pelicans urging Murphy III, Ingram to expand games

The Pelicans have been urging both Ingram and Murphy to show off their expanded skillsets. Ingram has been nudged behind the three-point line for more of his attempts. Murphy is making the most of close-out attacking, off-the-dribble opportunities with highlight finishes or a smooth assist.

Ingram has made 35 three-pointers already, which is over half of last season's total (64) and almost half of the 2021-21 year (75). Murphy has grown from 1.1 drives per game leading to a 21.4 FG% as a rookie to 5.5 drives per game with a 61.9 FG%. No longer just a spot-up shooter, Murphy on the move is now a serious threat.

The Pelicans moved Murphy into the starting lineup in Williamson's spot against the Cavaliers. Green's decision paid off handsomely. Ingram and Murphy made sure the Pelicans started with the required energy in Cleveland. Ingram (13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) and Murphy (19 points) were the best two players on the court during the first half. It's starting to become an encouraging trend.

Murphy shared, “B.I. told me before the game, ‘I have to get you more involved. It’s definitely going to help our team. We saw that tonight. Just glad to have a leader like that on the team looking out for his guys.”

Green said, “I think (Murphy and Ingram) have always had that (chemistry). The more we get time together with those guys on the floor, the better we will get as a team. It's good to see Trey step on the floor and have the game that he did but I thought B.I. set the tone early for us.”

Tones, notes, whatever. Ingram and Murphy have created some sweet basketball music in the Big Easy over the past 9 games. Together they have a 116 Offensive Rating and a 100 Defensive Rating with a 103.2 pace. Their 68.2% assist percentage keeps the defense guessing where the next shot will come from.

The blueprint for success is straightforward but there is room for additions. The offense will have to expand a bit before the NBA Playoffs begin. Williamson predictably pounds the paint while McCollum roams the perimeter. However, Murphy and Ingram have proven to be triple-threat scoring options for the Pelicans. Coach Green hopes the duo can build on an understanding that has been obvious since day one.