Brandon Ingram has ignited some speculation about his future with the New Orleans Pelicans. In a recent Instagram post, Ingram shared a clip from a motivational speaker discussing the importance of recognizing one’s value, which many interpreted as a subtle hint at his dissatisfaction with the current situation in New Orleans.

The Pelicans have been holding firm financially while Ingram's representation is requesting a full $208 million deal. ClutchPoints first reported on the Pelicans navigating Ingram's ‘mild' market in May. Griffin went on the record after the NBA Draft in June.

“Brandon wants to stay here,” Griffin said. “He believes in what we are building. That's meaningful to him. That's meaningful to his agent. At the same time, there is a financial reality that we all deal with. I think we're excited about Brandon. We know he's excited about us. Usually, those things yield good results one way or the other.”

July was relatively quiet but things are heating up going into Labor Day weekend. Ingram fired the first salvo by sharing a clip on his Instagram story. The story's speaker emphasized the necessity of being in environments that appreciate one’s true value.

“You cannot stay in environments where people don’t know the true value of you,” the video starts. “If you stay in environments where people don’t recognize the value of you, you will shrink your gift to the size of what they can stand.”

Many fans took this as Ingram expressing negative feelings about how the Pelicans are doing business. It's seemingly just another taxing price to pay for a small market team trying to hold together a fringe NBA Playoffs contender. The front office has to do more long-term math when it comes to making a franchise-altering decision.

Brandon Ingram contract and performance

How the NBA's max-dollar money is doled out has changed under the new CBA. It used to be that averaging approximately 21 points, six assists, and five rebounds before hitting the mid-20s was a surefire path to a premium deal. Even a one-time All-Star with a slight stubborn streak could expect relatively smooth negotiations.

The market changes have been significant and fully understood by several parties this summer. Jalen Brunson settled for $113 million less from the New York Knicks to ink a four-year $157 million deal, for instance. Ingram is entering the final year of his five-year, $158 million contract with the Pelicans.

New Orleans is also looking at another $200 million going to Trey Murphy III soon. Despite Ingram's consistent production, averaging 23.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game over the past five seasons in the Big Easy, the franchise has yet to offer him the maximum contract he seeks.

Reports suggest that Ingram is looking for a four-year, $208 million deal. The Pelicans, who do want Ingram to return by all accounts, are likely far more comfortable at the $170 million mark. It's not an insult but just a market-informed financial calculation.

There are ways Ingram and the Pelicans can bridge the gap. However, it is hard to deny that Ingram’s Instagram post has certainly stirred the pot. Bringing attention to his value as a player and his future in New Orleans in this way sends a message. The unresolved issue of Ingram’s contract and apparent dissatisfaction will naturally lead to trade speculation. As the new NBA season looms, all eyes are now back on Griffin to handle this headache before the training camp tips off.