The last time we saw Brandon Ingram take the court for the New Orleans Pelicans was on November 25th. The All-Star forward has been dealing with a lingering right toe injury that has kept him out of action for two months now. However, the good news for the Pels is that it sounds like they’re going to get Ingram back in the lineup soon.

New Orleans is slated to take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, who themselves are likely to be without Nikola Jokic (hamstring), Michael Porter Jr (personal), and Bones Hyland (finger). All three players have been listed as questionable on the official injury report.

Ingram, on the other hand, has been upgraded to doubtful for Tuesday’s matchup, per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be ready to go in time for the Nuggets game, but the fact that he’s been upgraded from previously being listed as out prior to games points to the fact that he’s now close to returning. Previous reports suggest that Ingram will be back during the Pelicans’ current three-game home stand, which starts with the Nuggets game.

Even if Brandon Ingram ends up sitting out again on Tuesday, he could return on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, or perhaps on Saturday against the Washington Wizards.

Naji Marshall has also popped up on the injury list for the Pels with a right big toe contusion, while Zion Williamson continues to be sidelined by a right hamstring strain. Zion has been out of action for three weeks now, and he should be back sooner rather than later. It’s only a matter of time before the Pelicans get back to full strength.