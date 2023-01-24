Nikola Jokic has missed the Denver Nuggets’ last two games due to a lingering hamstring injury. It sounds like it’s going to be three straight missed contests for the reigning back-to-back MVP as the Nuggets face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. It also seems like Michael Porter Jr. will be joining Jokic on the sidelines.

Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr injury status vs. Pelicans

Both Jokic and Porter have been included by the Nuggets on the injury report. Jokic is questionable with tightness in his left hamstring and it sounds like he’s going to be sitting out yet again. The Nugetts have gone 1-1 without their superstar big man in the lineup, and they will face a tough test against the Pelicans on Tuesday.

Porter, on the other hand, is not dealing with an injury. However, he has been tagged as questionable as well due to personal reasons. It remains unclear what Porter is going through at the moment, but he also sat out on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It is worth, noting, however, that Porter’s brother was recently arrested over a vehicular homicide crash, so this could have something to do with his absence.

Bones Hyland has also popped up on Denver’s injury report as questionable with a left finger sprain.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, have upgraded Brandon Ingram to doubtful for Tuesday’s clash. The New Orelans star has been sidelined by a right big toe contusion for two months now, but he is now closing in on his return.

The Nuggets, who are currently clinging to the top seed in the West with a 33-14 record, is likely to be extremely shorthanded on Tuesday when they battle the 26-21 Pels, who occupy the fourth spot in the conference.