The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Wednesday that Zion Williamson is now expected to miss at least two more weeks due to a lingering hamstring injury. It now sounds like Brandon Ingram could be joining him on the sidelines after Ingram suffered an ankle injury during Wednesday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

Ingram exited the game in the second quarter due to the ankle knock. The Pelicans initially announced that he would be available to return, but it wasn’t long before the team changed their mind. New Orleans then announced that Ingram would be unavailable to return due to a right ankle sprain.

This is a tough blow for the Pels, who are already missing the services of Zion Williamson. Hopefully, Ingram hasn’t suffered a serious injury here because his team obviously needs him to be healthy.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New Orleans entered Wednesday’s game with a 31-34 record. They are currently tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers for the 10th and final Play-In spot in the West. It goes without saying that it’s extremely tight in the conference right now, and it’s pretty much going to be a must-win scenario for OKC the rest of the way.

With Zion already out for the foreseeable future and Ingram now in danger of missing time, it’s clearly going to be a tough stretch ahead for the Pelicans.

In other injury news, the Mavs also lost Luka Doncic in Wednesday’s game due to a left thigh strain. The Dallas superstar also exited the contest and was eventually ruled out from returning.