Amidst CJ McCollum being involved in trade rumors, the New Orleans Pelicans guard might've increased his trade stock. He dropped a 50-burger on 18-27 shooting against the Washington Wizards in the 132-120 win. Not to mention, McCollum joined three players in an exclusive list. He is one of three players in history with 50 points and 10+ threes made in 35 minutes or less, according to Statmamba.

The scoring outburst came as the Pelicans' sixth win of the season. While the season hasn't gone their way, McCollum's performance is symbolic of what the team could be. With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, that trio can do offensive damage. Unfortunately, injuries have prevented that from transpiring. Interestingly enough, the Pelicans had a game where eight players were out.

Those injuries have not played out nicely for New Orleans. They have a 6-29 record and are 15th in the Western Conference. Despite the conference being ultra-competitive, they've had the short end of the stick. However, they've had impressive wins. For instance, they defeated the Phoenix Suns when Brandon Ingram and McCollum were both playing. Still, his performance was beneficial for all parties.

CJ McCollum's 50-burger will increase his trade stock for the Pelicans

Luckily, McCollum has a more friendly deal than some other stars in the league. Although he's owed roughly $30 million this season, this game proves he still has the scoring punch. Not to mention, efficiency is a major pull for specific teams to pull the trigger. Teams like the Denver Nuggets could use McCollum. His ball handling, efficiency, and fluid game could mesh nicely with Nikola Jokic.

Still, the Pelicans are at an interesting point in their roster. They have the roster to compete with other teams. However, some of the youth and veteran presence hasn't meshed well. Not that the players don't like each other. There's a bit of an age gap from guys like Trey Murphy III to McCollum. By the time he's in his prime, the New Orleans guard might be out of his.

Regardless, Friday's win proved that McCollum still has the big-game ability. While he's focused on winning, it might be a blessing in disguise. Teams would offer picks and be willing to take his salary. No sudden moves could take place. However, the 50-burger will digest nicely in the stomachs of NBA teams. If someone takes a chance, they know that McCollum has the dog in him, as evidenced by Friday's 50-point barrage.