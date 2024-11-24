The New Orleans Pelicans showed a positive, fighting spirit in a recent four-point NBA Cup loss to the Golden State Warriors (November 22). It was Stephen Curry's crew that last saw the Pelicans at anywhere near full strength. CJ McCollum (right adductor strain) took a knock requiring almost a month of recovery treatment and Dejounte Murray (left hand fracture) was already doing post-operation work. Thankfully, two encouraging McCollum and Murray injury updates brought a bit more light to the Gulf South's bummed basketball fans before facing the Indiana Pacers.

McCollum (questionable) was last seen on the court in an October 29 road loss versus the Warriors. The respected 33-year-old veteran has averaged 21 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.4 rebounds since joining the Pelicans (171 games). McCollum is posting a 40.6% three-point success rate as well, giving everyone room to work in the process.

Getting another offensive threat into the starting lineup will go a long way to freeing up Brandon Ingram. Murray (doubtful) will be tasked with setting the table for McCollum and Ingram once the team's newest point guard is cleared for live-action contact. The 28-year-old is averaging 15.4 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.8 rebounds over a 473-game career. Unfortunately, Murray managed just 30 minutes with the Pelicans before being put in a cast.

Green will still be without Yves Missi (left shoulder soreness), Jose Alvarado (left hamstring strain), Herb Jones (right shoulder strain), Karlo Matkovic (G League on assignment), and Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain) against the Pacers. The Pelicans will fly home for a Thanksgiving Eve meeting with the Toronto Raptors. New Orleans then has five of the next seven games on the road, and none look easy.

Both McCollum and Murray will have to get up to speed in a hurry to help Trey Murphy III keep the Pelicans in the NBA Play-In Tournament conversation.